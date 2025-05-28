Stefon Diggs viral video, Drake Maye cuts down on interceptions, and more Patriots OTA takeaways

The New England Patriots continued their spring workouts Wednesday in Foxboro as they gear up for a mandatory three-day minicamp that gets underway in less than two weeks.

Here are some takeaways from Wednesday's practice session.

Coach Mike Vrabel spoke the media prior to practice and the first six questions he faced were about Stefon Diggs.

Stefon Diggs viral video

Veteran Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not present at Wednesday's OTA session.

Diggs was the subject of a viral video over Memorial Day weekend, on a boat with several women and appearing to be holding an unknown substance. Vrabel was asked about the video on Wednesday.

"Well, it's something that we're aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. We're hoping that with our time here on the field today, that when we don't have a script and we're on the call periods, that we're making great decisions," Vrabel said. "The message will be the same for all our players, that we're trying to make great decisions. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club."

Attendance

Besides Diggs, others not seen were CB Carlton Davis III, WR Mack Hollins (limited), OT Caeden Wallace, and TE Austin Hooper.

Last week we saw a lot of Cole Strange at the left guard position and this week it was Tyrese Robinson.

Drake Maye improves



Drake Maye didn't throw any picks, unlike last week when he tossed four interceptions.

It was an improved day for Maye, but there were still some mistakes (throws behind and overthrown, batted down balls, miscommunication). Mike Vrabel also spent a good amount of time talking to him. Seemed like a good part of the process of getting to know each other better on the field while also teaching.

The throw/play of the day featured a long pass from backup QB Josh Dobbs to rookie WR Kyle Williams, where Williams made a "Willie Mays like" over the shoulder catch.

Dobbs did throw a pick, but it went off the hands of John Jiles and right to Mike Battle.

Good pressure from defense

Lots of good pressure on the QBs for Milton Williams and company. They created tight pockets by pressuring the offensive line. They also batted down several passes.

One thing that caught my eye as well. After an Antonio Gibson run...there was a slight scuffle involving a couple O-linemen and members of the D. Anfernee Jennings appeared to be quite ticked off. Vrabel went over and had a calm, lengthy chat with him.

The offense started to set up to run another play from scrimmage...but Vrabel told everyone to hold on and continued talking with Jennings. It seemed like a really good, calm moment where Vrabel seemed to be explaining the consequences of on-field bad behavior.

David Andrews retirement

David Andrews, who spent 10 seasons as center for the Patriots and won two Super Bowls, will be retiring from the NFL.

Andrews was released in March. He said at the time he wasn't sure if he would play going forward, and was disappointed he wouldn't get another shot with the Patriots.

The team announced Wednesday that it will hold a retirement press conference for Andrews on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.