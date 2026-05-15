Fiancée of trooper killed in wrong-way crash wants to join Mass. State Police: "It would mean a lot to him"

Jessica Ostrowski, the fiancée of late Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor, says he was the love of her life. Up until last week, she was living a love story, planning for a wedding next year and already shopping for dresses.

"I would look them up online and send them to Kevin, ask him if he liked this one, if he liked that one. Same thing with the wedding venues. We'd go back and forth on which ones we liked, which ones we didn't," Ostrowski said.

Jessica and Kevin met in an interesting way. "So, we met at the jail," she said. Both were corrections officers, and both fell in love quickly.

Jessica Ostrowski and Trooper Kevin Trainor CBS Boston

"He showed me a love that I've never had in my life and how he loved my family, accepted my family, accepted me for me and I just knew right away that he was the one," Ostrowski said.

Trainor, 30, left the job to become a state trooper. Ostrowski said that he had a goofy side. "He was a huge nerd. Loved Pokémon cards. Video games, comic books, Marvel," she said.

Her whole life changed a week ago when Trainor was killed stopping a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

"That specific night on May 6, I was sleeping and around 1:55 was the last text message he sent me, " Ostrowski said. "It said I'm picking up the cones for this detail and I'm on my way home and that was the last text I ever got from him. I got a call from his fellow state trooper and he just told me that you just need to head to the hospital right now."

Trooper Trainor left his detail at 2 a.m., just as a report came in of the wrong-way driver. He was close by and headed out to try to stop that car. Within minutes, there was a collision.

"The first thing I asked, the doctor was is he alive? I don't care about anything else is he alive. And the doctor unfortunately said no, and I just broke down screaming," Ostrowski said.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor. Massachusetts State Police

She always loved Kevin's courage but also feared it. She knew he would always think of others first, even if it was dangerous. She takes some solace knowing that he may have saved lives that night. "I think as everyone has been saying, he's a hero," Ostrowski said.

Outside of the home Jessica and Kevin bought together just last year, trees are adorned with blue ribbons. The community has come together to support her. Just like the thousands of troopers that gathered to honor him and to present her with an American flag from his funeral.

"I never imagined myself receiving that, but I know that when a family does get that flag, that it means that the loved one that you lost was a hero. They made a sacrifice, and they changed and impacted a lot of lives, so it was really an honor to receive that flag," Ostrowski said.

What happens next might be the most touching tribute. Ostrowski, a member of the National Guard, would now like to become a Massachusetts State Police trooper.

"With his passing, him knowing that I was able to fulfill that dream, that it would mean a lot to him," she said.

Trooper Trainor is survived by his mother, a sister and three brothers. Ostrowski said Kevin recently lost his dad, and said her heart breaks for his mother, Barbara, after losing her husband and then her son.