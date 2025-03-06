"The Irish and How They Got That Way" brings audience up close to experience tribute to Ireland

"The Irish and How They Got That Way" is a tribute to the music of Ireland

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, "The Irish and How They Got That Way" is a musical tribute to Ireland that's taking the stage in Massachusetts.

The theatrical concert at Stoneham's Greater Boston Stage Company is a night of storytelling and songs.

Experiencing the story up close

"We have seats onstage, so people can have a Guinness and sit onstage with us and experience the music and the stories right up close," said music director Kirsten Salpini.

There are about a dozen seats for the audience on the stage, which looks like your favorite Irish pub.

"The community in Irish culture is such an important thing and one of the ways that it was done historically and is still done is the pub," said actor Dan Prior. "And it wasn't just about the drinking as a lot of people like to talk about. It's where you would talk, it's where you'd play music, you'd connect with your community."

While the actors aren't portraying characters, Billie Butler explained they're still telling tales, all while playing their own instruments.

"Some of the monologues are an entire story, beginning, middle and end," said Butler. "Then we move onto the next thing."

"There's a lot of stories about the Irish immigrant experience here," said Salpini. "And there's also a lot of poking fun at it. I think that that's a real asset of Irish culture and Irish people is that they are definitely not afraid to laugh at themselves and laugh at dark parts of their history."

Irish ties to Massachusetts

For many in our region, that history is personal. Nearly 19% of the Massachusetts population has Irish roots.

"New England always has been a very popular area because it's the closest to what Ireland is in terms of its land and in terms of its atmosphere," said Prior.

But Butler said you don't need a connection to Ireland to appreciate the show.

"Whether it's Irish or Jewish or any 'ish,' we all share the same feelings," said Butler. "I think that's why live performances are still so important."

Ultimately, it's the songs that bring the past into the present.

"A lot of people don't realize how much Irish music that was traditional has impacted what is now popular in different genres," said Prior.

"I love that we go through this, not only this journey of how the Irish came to American, but how the music also carries us through that journey," said Butler.

"The Irish and How They Got That Way" can be seen at the Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham through Sunday, March 16.