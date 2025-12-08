Massachusetts fire captain leaves parade in Santa suit to respond to blaze

For 35 years Spencer Fire Department Captain Robert Churchey has been ready to answer any call. Though ahead of this past weekend, he got one that required a different uniform.

"A couple hours before the parade, I found out I was going to be Santa," Churchey said.

The annual Parade of Lights is a big event in the town of Spencer, Massachusetts, and the fire department goes all out for it. Engines are decorated with wreaths and lights and Churchey was tapped to fill the big red suit.

"One of the gentlemen on the fire department, he has a Santa outfit I borrowed, so I was able to dress up," he said.

Fire in auto body shop

But just minutes after crews arrived at the staging area for Saturday's parade, another call came in.

"I was just walking around the parking lot, talking to people, people taking pictures, and then I saw members of the department running towards the trucks and someone yelled out, 'We've got a structure fire,'" Churchey said.

A paradegoer noticed a nearby auto body shop glowing in flames. Santa and his crew traded the parade route for an emergency response, rushing to fight the blaze.

"It was heavy smoke coming from the building. The doors were all blackened down. We couldn't see inside. Conditions were deteriorating," Churchey recalled.

Spencer Fire Department Captain Robert Churchey at annual Parade of Lights. Robert Churchey

Churchey arrived on scene in his Santa suit, later switching into street clothes to help direct his ladder truck while other firefighters continued battling the fire.

Santa returns to parade

Firefighters were able to stop and contain the fire to one part of the building. Once the scene was under control, crews made sure the parade could continue with Santa as well.

"It was great, we got to finish the parade with Santa, because without Santa, it's not much of a parade, I think," Churchey laughed.

Churchey said he remains ready to answer the call, whether it requires turnout gear or a big white beard. "Everything kind of worked in its favor," he said.