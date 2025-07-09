Founder of beloved Boston theater looks back on decades of achievement before stepping away

Founder of SpeakEasy Stage looks back on decades of achievement before stepping away

Founder of SpeakEasy Stage looks back on decades of achievement before stepping away

Founder of SpeakEasy Stage looks back on decades of achievement before stepping away

The founder of one of Boston's most beloved theaters has stepped away from the company he created over three decades ago.

Paul Daigneault launched SpeakEasy Stage in 1992. Over the years, he helped it grow from a grassroots company to one of the most prominent professional theaters in the city. But he feels the time is right for a new voice.

"At first, SpeakEasy was really about giving myself a chance to be a director. And then over the years, I've sort of tried to change that little nugget on its head, and now I try to give other people a chance to do the work that they've wanted to do."

One production changed everything

All of the work is designed to be thought-provoking, challenging and inspiring.

"You know that this company has something to say," Paul said.

It was a struggle in the early days, with everyone working as a volunteer.

Then one production changed everything.

"We started to get a following," explains Paul. "We did a show called 'Jeffrey' by Paul Rudnick in 1995, which is one of the first comedies ever written about the AIDS epidemic. That was sort of the first kernel of recognition for smaller theater companies in Boston. And there were a bunch of us at the time."

Audiences began to grow.

Paul said, "In 2001, we produced a show called 'Bat Boy, The Musical,' which was a huge which got a real big cult following. It ended up running for a total of like 20 weeks."

Now, the plays and musicals SpeakEasy puts on consistently win awards.

"I've seen it in its infancy and its middle school years. Its adolescence, and now I think it's an adult, and it's time for me to move on," explained Paul.

Why he's stepping away

A big part of his decision to step away? A move to Connecticut with his husband, Jeffrey Mello, and their son Ardani.

But Paul plans to continue teaching musical theater and directing at Boston Conservatory said,"It feeds my soul. The kids keep me young. I think I because I've been working in the industry for so long, I think I give them valuable like real-life experience and stories to take with them."

Elliot Norton winning director Dawn M. Simmons is honored to take the reins as the company's new artistic director, saying, "I think that Paul built this really incredibly strong house of art, of theater."

"I love how she loves actors," explained Paul. "I love how she loves designers, and how she loves the Boston theater community. And I think that just having her as the leader will take Speakeasy to a whole new level."

And Dawn said, "The trust that his audience and his artists have in him and what he's built, it's incredible. Like it's absolutely exquisite. And so I am blessed to inherit that."

SpeakEasy Stage's 35th season begins in the fall, with Dawn directing Primary Trust.

Another highlight of the new season? The recent Broadway hit "Swept Away," features the music of the Abbott Brothers.