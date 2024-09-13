More aggressive yellowjacket species has moved into Massachusetts: "Seem to have a shorter fuse"

BOSTON - A "more aggressive" species of yellowjackets has been spotted in Massachusetts and other places in New England.

"Yellowjacket Expert" Norm Patterson told WFSB-TV that he has been removing hives of the angry southern yellowjackets, or vespula squamosa, from Connecticut homes. And a researcher says there's been a couple sightings of them in Massachusetts and Rhode Island this summer, thanks to rising global temperatures.

"Climate change is going north so they're following that," said Gale Ridge, an insect scientist with the state of Connecticut. "Now they've clearly been able to establish in southern Massachusetts."

Southern yellowjackets "have a shorter fuse"

While a hive's level of hostility can vary depending on the queen, Ridge told WBZ-TV that southern yellowjackets are believed to be more aggressive than those that are typically found in the region.

"These generally seem to have a shorter fuse," she said.

Southern Yellowjacket Vespula squamosa on a leaf in Houston, Texas. Brett_Hondow / Getty Images

The southern yellowjackets are taking over existing yellowjacket nests in New England, which Ridge said is unusual behavior for the species. They've been known to build huge nests, including one that was nine feet long in Florida, she said.

What to know about southern yellowjackets

"To an untrained person, they would look just like any other yellowjacket," Ridge said about the invading species.

She said people should be on alert if they notice a nest with yellowjackets "that seem a little more interested in aggression."

"They'll fly out and look at you and go back in, they seem to be a little more aggressive," she said.

Southern yellowjacket nests can be handled like any other wasp or yellowjacket nest by spraying it at night when they can't see, Ridge said.

A southern yellowjacket's sting

Ridge said she doesn't know if a sting from a southern yellowjacket is any worse than other yellowjackets, but reactions can vary from person to person for any bee sting.

"And there is an unusual reaction that people should take note of. You may not get any swelling or any particular discomfort or pain, but you get the sensation of impending doom," she said. "You should take that very seriously, get yourself to the hospital as quickly as you can."

Anyone who can safely get a picture of a southern yellowjacket can email Ridge here.