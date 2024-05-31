Massachusetts teacher on leave after racist incidents at school, including mock slave auction

SOUTHBORO - A Massachusetts teacher is on leave after the superintendent said the teacher held a mock slave auction and used the "n-word" during another lesson a few months later.

It happened at the Margaret Neary School in Southboro. Superintendent Gregory Martineau said the first incident happened in January when students were learning about the economy of southern colonies and slavery. While teaching students about the triangle trade and slave auctions, Martineau said the teacher held a mock slave auction with two students of color.

"Holding a mock slave auction is unacceptable and violates the District's core values. Simulations or role plays when teaching about historical atrocities or trauma are not appropriate, and these teaching methods are not to be used," said Martineau in a letter that was sent to families.

The second incident happened in April when the teacher was reading a book aloud that was not part of the fifth grade core English curriculum. While reading and discussing the book, the teacher allegedly used the "n-word," which doesn't appear in the book. The next day, the teacher allegedly called out the student who had reported this.

After an investigation, the teacher and Principal Kathleen Valenti were both placed on leave. Valenti's leave lasted for 10 days but the teacher remains out. The teacher has not been identified.