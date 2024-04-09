Smoke pours from South Station Tower construction site, MBTA not impacted

BOSTON – Smoke poured from above South Station in Boston on Tuesday morning, but flames were contained to the construction site where luxury apartments are being built.

It happened around 9 a.m. at 700 Atlantic Ave., where the South Station Tower is under construction.

The Boston Fire Department said there was a fire involving construction materials on the outside deck of the 9th floor.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Smoke pours from South Station Tower in Boston following a fire at the construction site. Amanda Vicari/SGA

The MBTA said there was no impact on T service at South Station.

In March, a giant steel beam plummeted hundreds of feet, getting lodged on the ninth floor of the tower.

Among the projects at the South Station Tower are the Ritz-Carlton Residences, which will range from $1.3 million to $14 million when completed. They will be on the top 16 floors of the tower.