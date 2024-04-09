Watch CBS News
Smoke pours from South Station Tower construction site, MBTA not impacted

By Matt Schooley

BOSTON – Smoke poured from above South Station in Boston on Tuesday morning, but flames were contained to the construction site where luxury apartments are being built. 

It happened around 9 a.m. at 700 Atlantic Ave., where the South Station Tower is under construction.

The Boston Fire Department said there was a fire involving construction materials on the outside deck of the 9th floor.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

amanda-vicari-sga-1.jpg
Smoke pours from South Station Tower in Boston following a fire at the construction site.  Amanda Vicari/SGA

The MBTA said there was no impact on T service at South Station.

In March, a giant steel beam plummeted hundreds of feet, getting lodged on the ninth floor of the tower.

Among the projects at the South Station Tower are the Ritz-Carlton Residences, which will range from $1.3 million to $14 million when completed. They will be on the top 16 floors of the tower.

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 10:27 AM EDT

