18-year-old arrested in Texas in connection with Boston South Station fatal stabbing

An 18-year-old who was wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in Boston's South Station in August has been arrested in Texas, officials said Saturday.

Marico Levy, of Aubrey, Texas, turned himself into a Texas police station Friday night, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office announced.

Marico Levy, 17, of Aubrey, Texas is wanted for murder after a deadly stabbing at South Station. Boston Police

Levy was wanted by Boston police for murder after he allegedly stabbed 29-year-old Latavius Owens, of Memphis, Tennessee, during a fight on the escalator from the Red Line station at about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. Owens was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Levy was 17 at the time of the attack.

State Senator Nick Collins said in August that the stabbing during rush hour at South Station was "very tragic and alarming."

Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin told WBZ-TV at the time that he did not think the attack was random.

No date has been set for Levy's arraignment. The DA's office did not say what charges Levy will face.

Investigators asked anyone who saw the incident to contact Boston police with any information.

"There's obviously, given the time of day, a number of witnesses, so anyone who knows anything about what may have happened ... either before, during or after this altercation, we need you to contact the Boston Police Department," DA Kevin Hayden said at the time.