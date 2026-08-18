17-year-old wanted for murder after deadly stabbing at Boston's South Station

Boston Police are searching for a 17-year-old who is wanted for murder in connection with a deadly stabbing in South Station last week.

A picture of the suspect, Marico Levy of Aubrey, Texas, was released by Boston Police on Tuesday. He is described as a Black male, 5-foot-7-inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He allegedly stabbed 29-year-old Latavius Owens of Memphis, Tennessee, during a fight on the escalator from the Red Line station at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12. Owens was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and suspect engaged in an altercation on an escalator that leads to an exit leaving South Station," Boston Police said.

Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin told WBZ-TV last week that he did not think the attack was random.

State Senator Nick Collins said the stabbing during rush hour at South Station was "very tragic and alarming."

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the stabbing to contact police. "There's obviously, given the time of day, a number of witnesses, so anyone who knows anything about what may have happened … either before, during or after this altercation, we need you to contact the Boston Police Department," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at the time.

The Boston Police Department's Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident.