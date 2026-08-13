Man stabs woman near North Station in Boston before injuring himself

Boston Police are investigating a stabbing near North Station that they say left a woman injured and a man with life-threatening, self-inflicted wounds Thursday.

Just before noon, officers swarmed a building near Causeway and Lancaster streets, where investigators said a man stabbed a woman multiple times in a hallway behind a Dunkin' before stabbing himself.

"It is apparent to us that the two of them were involved in a domestic relationship, and we believe this incident to be domestic-related," Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin, chief of the Bureau of Investigative Services, said at the scene.

Both were rushed to the hospital. McLaughlin said the woman is expected to survive, while the man's self-inflicted wounds are considered life-threatening.

The area around Causeway Street was taped off for hours as detectives investigated. Evidence markers could be seen in the neighborhood as onlookers reacted to the violence.

"When I see things like that, that makes me sad. Like, can't just people just get along, and just I mean, if you need help, there's a lot of programs to help you with," said Dale Beckford who works nearby.

McLaughlin said the incident is not connected to the deadly stabbing at a busy South Station on Wednesday night. Police are still searching for a suspect in that case but now believe that attack was not random.

"We now know that it was not a random act, and that we are looking very closely at the people involved in that, and hoping to make sure we're making good progress on [the investigation]," McLaughlin said on the South Station incident.

The two incidents near heavily populated areas of Boston are adding to concerns about violence in the city this summer and calls for an updated public safety plan at City Hall.

"Residents and workers that come into Boston don't necessarily feel safe, and we have to provide a safer environment, a safer neighborhood, safer community and city, and that begins with all of us acknowledging that we have significant problems in the city," Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said.

"Whether that's in North Station, the South Station area, walking through downtown Boston and Boston Common, residents don't feel safe right now, and they're asking city officials to come back to work to do the work of residents in providing a safe and healthy neighborhood and environment," Flynn added.

BPD is asking anyone with information, pictures, or video related to either stabbing to contact police or Crime Stoppers immediately.