Man stabbed to death on escalator in Boston's South Station, police seek suspect

A man was stabbed to death on an escalator in Boston's South Station on Wednesday, and police are seeking the public's help to find the suspect.

Transit Police responded to a report of a fight in the Red Line station at about 5:30 p.m. A man was found suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

"At this time, the preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between the victim and another male on the escalator leaving South Station," said Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin.

Crime scene tape around escalator in Boston's South Station after fatal stabbing. CBS Boston

No arrests have been made. McLaughlin asked anyone who witnessed the stabbing to contact police. He said detectives are working to talk to witnesses and gather video evidence.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office is assisting in the investigation.

"There's obviously, given the time of day, a number of witnesses, so anyone who knows anything about what may have happened … either before, during or after this altercation, we need you to contact the Boston Police Department," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

State Senator Nick Collins said the stabbing during rush hour is "very tragic and alarming."

"We know that the police are involved right now in a thorough investigation," Collins said. "They have strong surveillance of what transpired and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family."

Collins said he believes it is an isolate incident and said the transit system is safe.

No other information has been released.