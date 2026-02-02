New South Station fare gates taken out of service due to snow, cold temperatures

Fare gates recently installed at Boston's South Station to combat fare evasion are currently inoperable and covered in plastic.

Keolis Commuter Services cites recent weather conditions as the reason why. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "Fare gates were taken out of service last week in the wake of a major winter storm that delivered heavy snow accumulations and bitter cold temperatures."

The gates installed in December require commuters to tap or scan their tickets before entering or exiting the tracks. They have been met with mixed reactions as some commuters say they contribute to congestion, especially during the busy morning and evening rush.

Fare gates at South Station in Boston covered in plastic weeks after they were installed. CBS Boston

"It's been a real hassle," said commuter Evangeline Nunez. "Sometimes it's open, sometimes it's not."

"In the morning, I usually sit on the train for a couple of minutes waiting for the train to disembark… it's a pretty large crowd," Dmitry Solodov added.

In a city like Boston, where heavy snow and harsh winters are common, the shutdown is now raising questions about the gates' effectiveness in local conditions.

"They have to be designed for the local climate," Solodov said.

Nunez agreed saying, "If you want something to work, implement it or don't implement it at all."

More than 20 inches of snow fell in Boston during a two-day storm on Jan. 25-26. Temperatures in the city have been below freezing since Jan. 23.

Officials say they are assessing the impact the snow had on the gates and are working to return them to service. In the meantime, conductors will continue checking tickets on trains to and from South Station.