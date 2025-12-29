New fare gates for Commuter Rail, Amtrak riders activated at Boston's South Station on Tuesday

New fare gates are coming online at South Station in Boston as part of the MBTA's effort to crack down on fare evasion and improve efficiency at one of the busiest transportation hubs in the Northeast.

Crews were conducting final tests on the newly installed gates Monday night. Beginning Tuesday, Commuter Rail and Amtrak riders will start tapping or scanning their ticket to pass through the gates to access the track area.

The MBTA says the gates are designed to improve fare collection and reduce evasion, which has cost the agency tens of millions of dollars over the years.

"Fare gates allow the T and its operating partner to more consistently collect fares and ensure our riders pay," said MBTA General Manger Philip Eng. "We are committed to ensuring fares are collected and reinvested into the transit system to better serve the public."

Fare gates for Commuter Rail and Amtrak riders at Boston's South Station. CBS Boston

"I like it," said Victor Bogachev, who rides the Commuter Rail several times a week. "I think every other modern kind of transit system has something like this."

"[Fare evasion] causes higher cost for us and I just see the conductors on the trains who are running around which requires manpower for every single one of the cars," Bogachev added.

Passengers concerned about gates

Other passengers, however, expressed concern about potential bottlenecks, especially during busy travel times.

"I just think it might make it a little inconvenient," said Mordy Vezina. "Sometimes I get out of work a little bit late and I have to run onto the train before I have a ticket ready. So, it could make me miss the train is what I foresee."

With crowded platforms and travelers rushing with work bags and luggage, some worry scanning in could slow movement.

"Sometimes this whole platform is so full that you can't even get by," said Cha, another passenger. "I don't agree with it, but it is what it is. We have to do what we've got to do."

The MBTA says the rollout will be gradual, eventually, 40 fare gates will be operational at South Station. Customer service staff will be on site to assist passengers with help or answer questions. Conductors will still check tickets on board trains to verify travel zones.

Fare gates are also planned to open at Back Bay Station and Ruggles Station next year.