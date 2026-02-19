South Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade route has some notable changes for 2026

Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade route will look a bit different in 2026.

The Allied War Veterans Council of South Boston released the new route this week. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 15.

The actual route isn't much of a change, but it will go in reverse this year. It will start in Andrew Square instead of ending there, and will go up East 6th Street instead of East 5th. The end of the parade will be A Street and West Broadway.

According to The Boston Globe, the parade has been going from Broadway to Andrew since 1988, but this marks a return to tradition. The council says this year's route is a nod to the 250th anniversary of America's independence, "mirroring the historic route used by Henry Knox to transport the cannon that fortified Dorchester Heights during the British evacuation of Boston."

Boston St. Patrick's Day parade route map

Here is an overview of the parade route, provided by the Veterans Council.

Depart Andrew Square and proceed up Dorchester street, bearing onto Telegraph Street

Continue right onto Thomas Park to G Street

Proceed down East 6th Street to K Street and turn left

At K Street and East 4th Street, turn right, passing Thomas J. Fitzgerald VFW Post

Continue along East 4th Street to P Street, passing the Michael J. Perkins American Legion Post

Turn left onto P Street, then left again onto East Broadway

Pause at Medal of Honor Park for the Chief Marshal to lay a wreath at Vietnam Memorial

Continue down East Broadway to West Broadway, passing Martin F. McDonough American Legion Post

Parade ends at A Street and West Broadway

The 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade route. CBS Boston

"Family-Friendly Zone"

The council said there will also be a designed "family-friendly zone" this year off East Broadway at Medal of Honor Park, which will include a "Touch a Truck" event.

The parade will once again start at 11:30 a.m. The time was moved up last year in an attempt to limit "out-of-control behavior" from paradegoers.