Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade a crowded, but more peaceful celebration this year

Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade marched through Southie Sunday with no major issues or incidents, compared to a year ago.

Thousands of people lined the parade route as the annual procession started earlier than usual this year, at 11:30 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. to make the parade more family-friendly. Last year, ten people were arrested.

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston on March 16, 2025. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

What does borg mean?

Boston Police said they did seize some alcohol from people who were under age or drinking in public. Officers showed off several "borgs" that were taken away in a post on social media. Borg is short for "blackout rage gallon" and is said to be popular with college students.

Transit Police also seized several borgs, according to a photo the agency posted online.

There's no word yet on how many people were arrested, if any, at this year's parade.

"We thank the vast majority of those celebrating today for doing so in a safe and appropriate way. We continue to ask those attending or out celebrating in our City to refrain from unlawful behavior and to respect the neighborhoods where you are celebrating," police said in a statement Sunday.

The 3.5 mile parade is organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council.

"It's all about the friends, the family, having fun, just having a great time, all about the positive attitude in Boston," said one spectator.

"It's so wild. You can't match the spirit in Boston. It's so much fun" another spectator said.

Boston fire

Boston's parade was not affected by a fire at a construction waste recycling center a few miles away in Roxbury Sunday. Smoke could be detected in several parts of the city, but the fire commissioner said they were keeping an eye on the air quality at the site.