Crowds flock to South Boston for annual St. Patrick's Day parade, police make 17 arrests

The Boston Police Department made 17 arrests on Sunday as hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in South Boston.

To celebrate the 250th year of the country's founding, the parade kicked off with Revolutionary march followed by an endless sea of green.

"What I really enjoying today is seeing people I know who are in the parade that my children grew up with, their kids," Kathy Encarnacao of South Boston said.

Boston St. Patrick's Day parade

Shouting, dancing and celebrating is a tradition at this annual parade. To quell public drinking and rowdy behavior, the parade kicked off at 11:30 a.m. instead of the traditional 1 p.m. start for a second straight year.

This year the route ran in reverse, starting at Andrew Square instead of near Broadway MBTA Station to honor the 250th anniversary of Evacuation Day and to help with traffic and safety concerns.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said more than two centuries later this country is still fighting for a revolution of people's freedoms and rights.

"There are so many lessons that we still hold from the courage and sacrifice standing up for what's right and fighting for the future that you know future generations deserve and we're trying to do that today in Boston," Wu said.

"Everyone looks good in green"

From traditional Irish songs to a leprechaun, the day was filled with joyous festivities and a lot Irish passion and love for the community. Celtics star Jaylen Brown was on one of the floats in the parade.

Francis Cook is nine years old from Texas and is in the fourth grade.

"I like all the floats and I found a lot of characters from different shows. I liked Spiderman when he did the dance moves," she said.

Patty Martin has been coming to the parade for the last 20 years.

"Celebrating the traditions of Boston. And wear green, and this is the one day where everyone looks good in green," she said.

Boston police did not add any additional details about the 17 people who were arrested.