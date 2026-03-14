Boston's 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade is Sunday. See the schedule, a map of the route and more details.

Boston is holding its annual St. Patrick's Day parade throughout the streets of South Boston. This year's parade is being held on Sunday, March 15.

It was a long winter in the city, but a recent warmup and extra efforts by road crews means snow is cleared for the big day.

When does Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade start?

Like last year, the parade will once against step off at 11:30 a.m.

That is different from previous years when the festivities would begin at 1 p.m. But in 2025, organizers began starting the parade earlier in an attempt to cut down on the rowdy behavior that was reported during the parade.

Map of Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade route

There are some changes to this year's parade route, which will go in reverse compared to previous years.

Here is an overview of the parade route, provided by the Veterans Council.

Depart Andrew Square and proceed up Dorchester street, bearing onto Telegraph Street

Continue right onto Thomas Park to G Street

Proceed down East 6th Street to K Street and turn left

At K Street and East 4th Street, turn right, passing Thomas J. Fitzgerald VFW Post

Continue along East 4th Street to P Street, passing the Michael J. Perkins American Legion Post

Turn left onto P Street, then left again onto East Broadway

Pause at Medal of Honor Park for the Chief Marshal to lay a wreath at Vietnam Memorial

Continue down East Broadway to West Broadway, passing Martin F. McDonough American Legion Post

Parade ends at A Street and West Broadway

The 2026 St. Patrick's Day Parade route. CBS Boston

Best places to watch the parade

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council is the group that hosts the parade. They said that the best place to watch the parade depends on the kind of experience you are looking for.

People seeking to view the parade from a restaurant or with large crowds should head to Broadway, particularly between the Broadway T station and L Street.

Anyone looking to avoid crowds might want to head to Medal of Honor Park or Thomas Park, or a street along the route other than Broadway.

How do I get to the parade?

Anyone headed to Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade is encouraged to take public transportation rather than driving. Parking is limited in South Boston, and multiple streets will be closed.

The Broadway T station serves as the beginning of the parade route, while the Andrew T station serves as the end. Both stations are on the Red Line. If the crowds grow too long, the MBTA may opt to have trains bypass those stations on Sunday.

In anticipation of the crowds, buses will not stop at the Broadway T station and Andrew Station starting at 9:45 a.m. Buses on the 9, 10, 11, 16, and 47 routes will be detoured around the parade.

The MBTA will be offering a free shuttle on Sunday, running between the Summer Street side of South Station and East 1st Street in South Boston.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the MBTA will run rush hour service with trains leaving every five minutes.

What items are prohibited?

Backpacks and large bags and purses are not allowed at the parade. Boston Police also said open containers of alcohol are prohibited. The MBTA is also reminding anyone going to the parade that smoking and drinking are not allowed on trains or in stations.

Parade organizers also warned that political protests of any kind are not allowed. Lewd and vulgar language is banned. Costumes are encouraged, but "any nudity or indecent attire of any kind will not be tolerated."

What will the weather be like at the parade?

The weather for this Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade is looking pretty typical for mid-March. Skies will be mainly cloudy with just a slight chance of a quick sprinkle. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s and the winds will be out of the south-southeast between 5-15 mph. So, no major weather concerns for the big day.

What is Evacuation Day?

St. Patrick's Day also marks Evacuation Day in Boston.

March 17 was the day in 1776 when British General William Howe evacuated his men and ships from Boston early in the Revolutionary War, which ended the Siege of Boston.

As a result, Evacuation Day is celebrated as a public holiday across Suffolk County.