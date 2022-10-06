Jurors shown surveillance video of South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath

BOSTON – Jurors in the trial of a woman charged in connection with a young boy's death were shown surveillance video of the chain reaction South Boston crash.

Prosecutors say Charlene Casey caused the 2018 crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into 2-year-old Colin McGrath's stroller.

On Thursday, prosecutors played video that was recorded on July 25, 2018. A surveillance camera from a salon in the area shows a Toyota Prius and the van collide moments before Colin was killed.

Another clip from a different vantage point showed people inside the salon rushing to the door. One would could be seen with her hands on her head in shock after seeing the scene.

Casey's defense argues Colin's death stemmed from freak accident, with the van playing a larger part in what happened. Prosecutors argue it was Casey's lack of attention that caused the crash.

The defense highlighted pictures taken by investigators inside the van showing what they say appeared to be marijuana.

Boston Police do not believe the driver of the van was responsible for the crash.