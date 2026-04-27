Somerville family in quarantine after measles exposure at Logan Airport, neighbors drop off toys for kids

A Somerville, Massachusetts father is expressing gratitude for his neighbors after he says they dropped off toys to help entertain his kids in quarantine after being exposed to measles.

"Everybody's been really helpful. Everyone has been wonderful," said Daniel Engel. "This community is amazing— plain and simple."

The father of two says a bin of Hot Wheels was left on his doorstep after he made a plea on Facebook, asking for toy donations to help his children through a 21-day quarantine after they were exposed to measles at Logan Airport.

"Everybody just sort of walked over and dropped them on my porch," he said.

Engel and his kids were on a flight that arrived in Boston from Florida on April 14, along with a person the Boston Public Health Commission says was infected with the virus.

When Engel first got the call, he said his initial reaction was shock. Even though his children aren't showing symptoms, "It kills. It kills a lot, and it targets young kids," he said.

Unlike Engel and his wife, the children are not yet fully vaccinated

"My daughter has only one shot, she's almost three," he explained. "And my son who's almost one was not eligible for the first MMR shot by the traditional schedule."

According to Boston's Public Health Commission, children should get two doses of the measles vaccination series, one dose at 12-15 months and one dose at 4-6 years.

However, Dr. Daniel Karitskas of Brigham and Women's Hospital says, "You can get vaccinated as early as six months of age."

He says the best way to contain a contagious outbreak, "Is through quarantine of those who don't have immunity and vaccination of those who are non-immune."