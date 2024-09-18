Masked teens sought in Somerville airsoft gun shootings; 1 victim was holding baby

SOMERVILLE - Somerville police are investigating four reported airsoft rifle shootings in the city in the past two days, and detectives say one victim was shot at while holding a baby.

"In each of the four incidents the suspects are described by witnesses as being approximately 13-15 years old, males, wearing masks in most incidents and riding bikes when they shot at victims," police told WBZ-TV.

Airsoft rifles can look like real guns, but fire plastic pellets at low power.

Airsoft rifle shootings reported in Somerville

There were two airsoft rifle shootings reported in Somerville on Tuesday, with both victims receiving minor injuries. One victim was shot at Prospect Street and Somerville Avenue. The other was hit on the Community Path rail trail near Gilman and Walnut streets.

The Community Path in Somerville Tiffany Chan/WBZ-TV

On Wednesday someone was shot in the eye; it's not yet known how serious their injury is. The victim holding the baby and another person were shot at a park by the Argenziano School, but there were no reported injuries.

Somerville police said they are looking for anyone with video footage of the shootings to contact investigators.

Tufts warned students of BB gun shootings to start school year

In August, Tufts University warned students about BB gun shootings nearby. They did not happen on campus, but Tufts police said people reported being shot at in Medford, Somerville and Brookline neighborhoods. Police said those victims were shot at when walking by a dark-colored vehicle.

It's not known yet if the most recent airsoft rifle shootings in Somerville are connected to any other incidents.