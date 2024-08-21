Tufts University warns students of BB gun shootings near campus

MEDFORD – Tufts University issued a warning to students as the school year gets underway after several reports of BB gun shootings near campus.

Though the shootings did not happen on campus, students told WBZ-TV they are still on high alert.

Tufts University student "confused" by incident

Avery Hannah, a rising senior, said someone shot BB gun pellets at her friends while they were walking home.

"Someone just pulled up in a car and shot BB guns at them and they were just kind of confused more than anything," Hannah said.

Hannah's friend didn't want to talk much about the incident, but said it happened just steps off campus in the area near the Joyce Cummings Center. It was not an isolated incident, police said.

Tufts Police said several people have reported being shot at in the surrounding Medford, Somerville and Brookline neighborhoods.

"I think its just kind of uncomfortable," Hannah said.

Tufts University Police investigating BB gun shootings

Police said the victims were approached while walking by a dark-colored vehicle, possibly an older model Jeep. That's when they were shot at with BB pellets.

Tufts law enforcement is now reminding students to be extra observant as a full investigation is underway. Anyone who sees suspicious behavior is asked to call the Tufts University Police Department at (617) 627-3030 or call (617) 627-6911 from any on-campus phone.

"I don't really think twice about walking home and stuff its overall very safe community I'd say," Hannah said.