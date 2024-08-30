Public library branch in Massachusetts reduces hours after violent incidents and concerns about safety

SOMERVILLE - A public library branch in Somerville, Massachusetts is modifying their hours after a string of violence targeting staff and patrons.

"People that pay taxes deserve to use it," resident Ryan Moore told WBZ-TV. Moore is new to Somerville and relies on the Central Library on Highland Avenue as he looks for a new job. "Printing out stuff for work, like my references and my resume, I check books out, magazines."

It's a critical resource for him and so many others. Imagine their surprise seeing a sign on the door alerting residents that after Labor Day, the Central branch will be closed weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"The signs were a little disturbing," Kevin Kennedy said. "I just wanted to find out why they were doing that."

The Somerville Municipal Employees Association told WBZ-TV that patrons have been threatening staff and even setting off fireworks in the library. Some have even witnessed open drug use. A man was also brutally attacked outside of a Somerville library branch in July.

According to the union, "The group of 8-12 individuals followed him back into the library where they attempted to continue their assault while he was bleeding on the floor. While the bleeding patron was shielded by staff, the group hurled books at them and screamed profanity."

Inconvenience for patrons

The city said they're modifying hours as a precaution to keep staff and patrons safe.

"If they have to close down, I guess they have good reason for it," said Moore.

Those who rely on the library's computers, WiFi and printers called it a major inconvenience to close during those prime after school hours.

"Yeah, that means I have to walk further away to find a different library or café to work at," said Eli Byington.

The city's working on new safety measures before returning to normal hours.

"They definitely need to open the doors back up," Kennedy said.