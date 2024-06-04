Detroit suburb launches new outdoor social district with participating restaurants

BERKLEY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Starting on Friday, June 7, people will be able to walk around part of downtown Berkley with an adult beverage. The program is called BOSS, which stands for Berkley Outdoor Social Scene.

Patrons can order a to-go from a participating restaurant, and it will be served in an approved cup. From there, people can then walk around downtown and shop.

They are hoping it brings more people to the hundreds of businesses in downtown Berkley.

"More people can enjoy our wines. It's not just the people who are able to sit down for dinner. We can widen our table even more," said Zach Berg, the co-owner and head cheese monger at Mongers' Provisions and The Rind.

They are one of the locations participating in BOSS.

"We couldn't have been more excited," said Berg. "We also are, newly acquired a liquor license. So not only are we just jazzed to have our liquor license over at The Rind, where we can invite people over for wine and cocktails. But then this idea that they can take it in the streets so that this whole became this social district is just so exciting."

Amici's Kitchen and Living Room and El Patio Mexican Restaurant are also participating, and more restaurants will be added to the BOSS social district map.

"I love it. I love it. I think it's going to draw a lot of people," said Barbara Tombrillo, a Berkley Resident

She said she's not worried about the social district getting too rowdy.

"That can happen anytime. You don't have to have a drink that you can walk down the street to have that happen."

"Our downtown has minimal incidents, and we're not looking to add to that," said Mike McGuinness, the executive director of the Berkley Downtown Development Authority.

BOSS will start on June 7 and will operate year-round, seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

McGuinness said it will be especially popular during the city's signature events, like Berkley Pride and this Saturday's Berkley Art Bash.

He said there are a few rules to the Berkley Outdoor Social District.

"You'll want to stay in the confines of the social district. It's a few blocks long. Along 12 Mile, our alleys, our public parking lots. you can go into businesses and shop and explore if that business permits it."

Cups may not be taken into a bar or restaurant that did not sell the beverage but may be taken into retailers at the discretion of each business.

McGuinness said there is a wedding dress and alterations shop that might not want people wandering in with their glass of wine, but other retailers will gladly allow you to shop with a BOSS cup.

Other rules are patrons must properly dispose of their used cups, cups cannot be reused, and drinks must stay within the boundaries of the Social District which are clearly marked with signs.