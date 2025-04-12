Watch CBS News
How much snow did Massachusetts get? Here are the totals for April 12

By
Victoria D
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.
Victoria D

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for April 12
Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for April 12 03:45

Parts of Massachusetts got up to several inches of snow Friday night into Saturday in an April storm.

The snow postponed a Worcester Red Sox game and a Women in Sports event at Polar Park. The game between the WooSox and the Columbus Clippers will be made up at a later date, which has yet to be announced.

Snow totals in Massachusetts

Ashburnham 8.0"
Ashfield 5.5"
Auburn, 4.5"
Baldwinville, 5.0"
Becket, 5.0"
Bradford 0.7"
Chester 3.8"
Conway, 3.0"
Dalton, 5.0"
East Fitchburg, 5.0"
East Heath, 6.0"
East Longmeadow 0.8"
East Otis, 2.0"
Fitchburg 7.0"
Framingham, 1.0"
Gardner, 7.0"
Grafton 5.0"
Granville 2.5"
Hardwick 5.5"
Heath, 6.0"
Holden 7.0"
Holland, 3.0"
Hubbardston 6.0"
Leicester, 8.0"
Lexington 0.5"
Leyden 5.0"
Lunenberg, 5.0"
Methuen 0.5"
Montgomery, 2.5"
Orange 4.5"
Petersham, 3.0"
Phillipston 4.3"
Plainfield 6.0"
Princeton 9.0"
Royalston, 5.0"
Rutland 7.0"
South Hadley, 2.5"
South Princeton, 8.9"
Spencer 5.0"
Sterling 7.4"
Stow 1.5"
Townsend 5.5"
Warwick 5.0"
Westboro, 3.4"

Why is there snow in April?

We do get some snow in April most years, about 83% of the of all the recorded Aprils in Boston history in fact.

Our rainfall amounts for March and April have been pretty close to average. And despite a couple of very chilly days this week, temperatures are only running about a degree below the average.

