Chance of snow in Massachusetts to start the weekend. Map shows where it might fall.

Multiple chances for snow showers in Massachusetts, meteorologists say in latest forecast

Ahh, spring in Massachusetts. There's nothing quite like it. Sitting at Fenway on a bone-chilling evening dressed like it is mid-winter, standing on the sidelines of your child's Little League game in a cold drizzle.

Or, how about waking up to a fresh coat of snow on the patio furniture you just took out of storage because the temperatures nicked 60 degrees for like an hour last week? This IS spring for us. And, there's a lot more where that came from!

The WBZ Weather Team is highlighting Saturday as a NEXT Weather Alert day because of the ugliness that lies ahead.

Many of us woke up Friday morning to a fresh coat of snow on the lawn, especially north and west of Boston. We do not anticipate any significant travel issues Friday and, as is typical with snowfall in April, anything that does stick will quickly melt away during the daylight hours.

Friday night into Saturday

This is likely the most impactful period of precipitation over the next few days. There will be periods of steady and heavy rain and snow starting around midnight and lasting through most of Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon and evening will be drier with just some scattered, light pockets of drizzle.

Once again, the best chance of snow will be north and west of Boston and I-95. We do not expect any significant accumulation but, another round of coatings to an inch is possible, especially in the elevated portions of Worcester County, western Massachusetts and southwest New Hampshire.

Sunday

One final round of wet weather is expected during the day on Sunday; however, this storm will largely remain out to sea and just fringe our area.

The best chance of rain on Sunday will be along the immediate coastline and especially over portions of southeastern Massachusetts. The farther inland (west) you live or travel, the drier and sunnier it gets.