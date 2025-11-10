Website created by Massachusetts teen directs people to restaurants offering free meals amid SNAP crisis

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey praised the community for stepping up to help people impacted by the government shutdown, while saying the state has fully funded SNAP benefits.

In Wellesley, a teenager named Sami Juma created a website called MySnapMap. The site features a map that directs people to restaurants and small businesses who are offering free meals and other aid to those in need.

"It's basically an interactive map, and on it, there are a bunch of points. I'm at 115," said Juma. "I saw these posts from small businesses offering free or heavily discounted meals, and I was blown away. These aren't corporations with large profit margins, these are people who have to pay their own bills. Each post linked to another restaurant that inspired them, so it created this link chain of generosity."

Free frozen meals in Watertown

Ritcey East is a Watertown restaurant that is on the map. They are offering free frozen prepared meals while SNAP benefits are delayed. Owner Max Ritcey, says they have been giving out two per family per day, and the meals can feed two to three portions.

"Restaurants are here to feed people, and this is what we do. We know the ins and outs of it, so we know how to feed people," said Ritcey.

Their meals can be ordered on their website for those residents with a SNAP card. It can be picked up just like any other take out, so people don't feel ashamed.

"I think that's huge because people, the general public I think, associates SNAP benefits with people who are unemployed, not working, it's disabled, it's elderly, it's people with kids. It's people working full-time jobs and can't afford it," said Ritcey.

In addition to the meals, they are running a food drive that will carry on even with SNAP benefits returning in Massachusetts. Any extra money will be donated to local food pantries.