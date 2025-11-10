What's happening with SNAP benefits in Massachusetts? Gov. Healey to give update.

Gov. Maura Healey on Monday will give an update on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Massachusetts as the legal battle over funding food stamps continues.

Eligible Massachusetts residents received delayed SNAP benefits on their cards Saturday morning. Healey said those funds were processed before a Supreme Court order Friday night that froze a lower court's directive to the Trump administration to provide full SNAP payments to millions of Americans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture told states Saturday night that any full SNAP payments sent to recipients for the month of November were "unauthorized."

"Accordingly, States must immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025," USDA deputy undersecretary Patrick Penn wrote in the memo to state SNAP directors.

Healey said on Sunday that Massachusetts residents with funds on their cards should continue to spend it on food. About 1.1 million people in the state receive SNAP benefits.

"If President Trump wants to penalize states for preventing Americans from going hungry, we will see him in court," Healey said.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell said Monday that Massachusetts is one of 22 states that sought a temporary restraining order to prevent the Trump administration from taking back funds that have already been distributed via SNAP. She said a judge granted the temporary restraining order, and a hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday.

"As of right now, they have no legal authority to try and claw back these funds," Campbell told reporters.