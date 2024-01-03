"It is very distressing to be treated as if you don't belong": Boston rowing coach says he experienced racism at regatta

BOSTON - Diversity and belonging are written on Boston's Community Rowing boathouse - two words coach Skye Elliot did not experience during an international regatta in France.

Elliot would not speak on camera but did send a statement to WBZ TV, reading in part, "It is very distressing to be treated as if you don't belong. It is difficult to be reminded that no matter how hard you work to achieve your goals, there will be people who may view you differently than your colleagues."

Elliot was selected as one of 10 coaches to represent the USA at the Junior World Rowing Championships back in August when Community Rowing Executive Director Ted Benford said he experienced a racist event.

"My initial reaction was that our concern is for our staff. Because pretty early on, it seemed like the circumstances around the event was creating a sense of invisibility of what happened," said Benford.

According to Benford, the U.S. team arrived at the venue just outside of Paris when Elliot was stopped by security and prevented from moving freely around the venue grounds. White U.S. Rowing and White international coaches were not held to the same standard.

Elliot brought the interactions to the attention of event organizers, World Rowing, asking not to be harassed on venue property and wondering if he was singled out. He said WBZ World Rowing did not completely investigate the allegations.

"I'm not sure how any inquiry could possibly be fair or complete without having the accounts of the actual witnesses. World Rowing reported incorrect behavior on my part which absolutely did not occur," said Elliot in a statement.

Community Rowing and U.S. Rowing are demanding steps be taken to implement change, including support for victims of racist behavior.

"There are opportunities for the larger organizations and the governing bodies that they can do better. The process by which we overcome systemic bias and systemic racism begins with speaking up," said Benford.

World Rowing has closed the investigation but Boston officials are calling it incomplete, demanding further action, continuing to refer to what happened as a racist event.