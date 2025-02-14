Skimming devices found at 4 Massachusetts supermarkets

Credit card skimming devices were found at four Trucchi's Supermarkets locations in southeastern Massachusetts this week.

The local grocery store chain said the skimmers were found starting Monday at stores in Abington, West Bridgewater, New Bedford, and the County Street location in Taunton. Skimmers can read the magnetic strip on a credit card to steal a shopper's personal data.

"In all instances the skimmers were immediately removed and local police were notified," Trucchi's said in a statement. "All devices are now secured."

A credit card skimming device. Abington police

The West Bridgewater Police Department said it has identified the person who placed the skimmers as male, and local police are working with the U.S. Secret Service to investigate.

"Anyone who has used their credit or debit card at Trucchi's recently should monitor their credit card statements and report any fraudulent activity immediately," police said in a statement.

It's believed the skimmers have been in place since Feb. 8. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Where were skimmers found at Trucchi's?

Here's what police and Trucchi's have said about the discovery of skimming devices at the supermarkets.

Abington: Skimmers were first discovered on Feb. 10 at about 4:45 p.m. in lanes 5, 7 and 8 after a customer said they were having trouble using their credit card. A manager came over to check the registers and found the devices.

West Bridgewater: The skimmers were found on Feb. 10 at about 8 p.m. in lanes 1 and 2.

Taunton: On Feb. 11 at about 8:30 a.m., a card skimmer was found in lane 1.

New Bedford: Card skimmers were found on Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. in lanes 3 and 5.

Trucchi's said skimmers have not been found at its stores in Middleboro or on Tremont Street in Taunton.