Man charged with installing credit card skimmers at Walmarts in Massachusetts, other states

HUDSON - Federal investigators are accusing Roman Serban of stealing thousands of dollars from Walmart customers across the Northeast, including here in Massachusetts.

Installed skimming devices at Walmarts

According to an FBI criminal complaint, between July 2 and July 8 of 2023, Serban stopped at 19 Walmarts, including a location in Hudson.

"Other people should work hard for their money instead of stealing from others," said Hudson resident Ann Bouvier.

Investigators said Serban used skimmers installed on top of credit card terminals or Walmart's point of sale. The fakes are designed to look like a normal machine but with additional electronics to capture data. Serban would then allegedly use a magnetic key fob to activate a switch inside the skimmer, sending him stored data through Bluetooth, allowing him to collect victims' information. The whole crime took only seconds.

"So if you do notice one terminal looks different on the checkout aisles, that can be a red flag," said cybersecurity expert Peter Tran. He's warning shoppers that suspects tend to target big box stores for their crowds and out of date technology that's unable to prevent fraud.

"So they're certainly going to go where there's more chaos in shopping, they can hide in plain sight," said Tran.

How to protect yourself?

So what can you do to prevent this from happening to you?

Tran said start by changing your bank PIN and passwords, activating two-step authentication and adding fraud alerts to your accounts. Also, be aware of your surrounding.

Serban's vehicle was searched and investigators said they found evidence linking him to the crimes including iPads, iPhones, skimming technology and a handwritten list of Walmart stores. Serban is accused of stealing more than 27,000 credit cards and nearly 2,200 EBT cards, affecting vulnerable communities relying on supplemental nutrition programs for food.

"I'm 87 years old. If my credit card gets scammed, I'm in trouble," said Hudson resident Becky Cuddy.

Serban was arrested in North Carolina and hit with several charges, including wire fraud and trafficking in and use of unauthorized access devices.

WBZ TV did reach out to Walmart to ask if they have any kind of safety protocols in place to prevent these crimes but did not immediately hear back.