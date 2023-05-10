Sixers blow out Celtics in Game 5, pushing Boston to the brink of elimination

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics will head back to Philadelphia with their season on the line.

Boston lost Game 5 at home on Tuesday night 115-103, giving the 76ers a 3-2 series lead.

Since 1984, a team winning Game 5 after a series was tied 2-2 has ended up winning the series 84.9 percent of the time.

The Sixers controlled play from the get-go, winning the first quarter 33-26 as Jayson Tatum got off to another chilly start from the field. Philly took a 58-49 lead into halftime but outscored Boston 30-23 in the third quarter. Philly got that lead as high as 19 points in the third before carrying a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter. The home fans at TD Garden showered the team with boos at the end of the third quarter, and many fans headed to the exits with just under four minutes left to play, when the Sixers led by 21 points.

A trio of threes -- two from Payton Pritchard, one from Sam Hauser -- cut Philly's lead to 12 points late in the fourth, and a couple of Philly turnovers made things somewhat interesting, but the C's never got closer than that.

League MVP Joel Embiid shed his knee brace and scored 33 points, going 10-for-23 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points, hitting six 3-pointers, while Tobias Harris had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum scored 36 points on 11-for-27 shooting, while Jaylen Brown chipped in with 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Brown, though, missed five free throws. Al Horford was 0-for-7 from the field, with all of his shots coming from behind the arc.

Game 6 will be Thursday night in Philadelphia. If the Celtics lose, all title hopes will be extinguished and the whole season will be over. If the Celtics win on Thursday, they'll host a Game 7 on Mother's Day.