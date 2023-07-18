Watch CBS News
Sidney Olson to be honored at this year's Feaster Five Road Race​ on Thanksgiving in Andover

ANDOVER - A popular holiday road race will honor 5-year-old Sidney Olson, the girl who was hit and killed by a truck in Andover back in May.

The Feaster Five Road Race, one of the biggest Thanksgiving Day races in Massachusetts, announced a partnership Tuesday with the Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Fund.

Race organizers said the new fund "works to unlock the potential of families through three main areas: safe streets and communities; creative, curious education; and using sports to build resiliency."

"We spend a lot of time talking about family, fitness and fun when it comes to the Feaster Five Road Race," race founder Tom Licciardello said in a statement. "With the support of Sidney's family, who have long been a part of the Feaster Five family, we want to keep Sidney and her beautiful spirit at the front of our minds."

Sidney's mother, MaryBeth Ellis, is a triathlete and a coach with the Merrimack Valley Striders.

"We couldn't think of a more perfect way to celebrate the spirit of our daughter Sidney - and to support our mission of creating communities where every child can reach their full potential with access to safe streets, early education, and kids running programs," she said in a statement Tuesday.

The Olson family has called for immediate changes to the Elm and Main streets intersection where Sidney died May 9 and other high-traffic intersections in Andover.

For more information on the race, click here.

