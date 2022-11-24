Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day road race celebrates 35th anniversary with 7,000 runners
ANDOVER - One of the biggest Thanksgiving Day road races in Massachusetts celebrated its 35th anniversary Thursday.
Seven-thousand runners and walkers came to downtown Andover for the annual Feaster Five, a 5K and 5 mile walk or run.
WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex, an Andover native, was one of the pre-race announcers. She was filling in for WBZ's Dan Roche, who had to be in Minnesota to cover the New England Patriots game against the Vikings.
