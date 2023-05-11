'An impossible void in our lives': Sidney Olson's family calls for change after 5-year-old's death in Andover crash

ANDOVER - The family of Sidney Olson, the 5-year-old girl who was killed by a truck in Andover, said the tragedy has left "an impossible void in our lives."

In their first statement since the tragedy, her family said Sidney was walking to an art class with a relative on Elm Street Tuesday, had the "walk" signal and thought it was safe to cross when she was hit by a tractor-trailer. The driver stopped and has been cooperating with police.

"As long-time residents of the neighborhood, we've followed that route hundreds of times before. The rest was a blur, and Sidney was struck by a truck and killed, leaving an impossible void in our lives," Eric, Mary Beth, Sidney, and Ellis Olson said in their statement Thursday.

"Sidney was a bright-eyed, energetic girl with springy curls. She was in the Springboard to Kindergarten program at SHED school in Andover, where she was known for her soft-spoken curiosity, and her budding ability to deescalate conflict and find common ground in groups."

Sidney Olson. The Olson family

"She was fiercely creative, styling her own outfits, choreographing elaborate performances, and filling our home with her unique brand of abstract art, unlike anything we've seen. She picked flowers everywhere she went, often plucking a rose from the garden in front of Enterprise Bank, despite her parents' objections. She memorized every lyric to a dozen Taylor Swift songs, gladly taking the microphone to sing along in crowded karaoke sessions," the Olsens wrote.

"She was an explorer, whether she was roaming the mountains near our Warren, Vermont home in search of porcupine tracks, or circling the New England Aquarium, sea life book in tow, circling her favorites from splashy stingrays to the sleepy octopus.

"For her last birthday, she wanted a rainbow theme because 'it includes everyone's favorite color.' "

Sidney Olson The Olson family

The family also called for changes at the intersection of Elm and Main streets.

"Our greatest hope is that Sidney's boundless love for everyone encourages others to look out for the common good of our community following this tragedy. This intersection has long been considered dangerous. While we're not engineers, we also know our community can do better. We hope the town makes fast changes to that and other high-traffic intersections so no one has to experience the pain we feel right now."