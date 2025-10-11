Shrewsbury community holding fundraiser and vigil to support family of father killed in shooting

The community of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts is coming together Saturday to host a vigil and fundraiser to support the family of a father who was shot and killed back in August.

The Community Day of Remembrance and Vigil in honor of Kevin Doherty will take place at SAC Park on Lake Street from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The event is free but there will be live music, a DJ, food trucks, raffles and a silent auction. All the proceeds will go toward the Doherty Family Trust.

Father killed in shooting

Doherty, 57, was walking home after dropping his 6-year-old son off at school in August when police said he saw Snehal Srivastava spray painting graffiti at Jordan Pond. The two men allegedly got into an argument and while Doherty was on the phone with 911, police said Srivastava shot him. Doherty was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he died.

"There are no words that can fully capture the overwhelming pain and grief that we are experiencing," said Sarah Schofield, Doherty's fiancée, in a statement she released shortly after the shooting. The couple was set to be married on Sept. 20. "No one should ever endure the trauma of canceling wedding arrangements only to make funeral ones. This loss, and the fractures it created are so severe it makes healing seem impossible."

"I really just want to ease the burden"

Srivastava was later arrested after heavily armed police swarmed the neighborhood.

"Kevin was kind, he was funny, he was patient, he warmed every room he walked into," said Schofield, who spoke to WBZ-TV over the phone. "He believed to have good friends he had to be one and he really was."

Neighbor and local realtor Andrea Castinetti is now doing her part to support Schofield and her family.

"I really just want to ease the burden. Take the pressure off of that end and she can focus on healing and taking care of her kids," said Castinetti. "We really want Sarah to feel the love of everybody in our community and around the community."