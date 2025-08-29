Machete attack victim says Shrewsbury shooting suspect should have been in jail

A Northboro man who survived a machete attack is heartbroken and angry for the family of the Shrewsbury father who was shot and killed Thursday, saying the suspect should have never been on the streets.

The shocking wounds Nitish Sharma suffered in a 2022 machete attack have healed, but his heart is hurting hearing the same suspect who assaulted him, Snehal Srivastava, is now charged in the death of a Shrewsbury father, Kevin Doherty, 57.

"It broke my heart, I was crying last night hearing what happened in regards to this because that should have never happened had our legal system taken the proper protocols," said Sharma.

Nitish Sharma survived a machete attack in Westboro in 2022. CBS Boston

In 2022, Westboro police say Srivastava tried to run over Sharma with his car at a movie theater, then got out of the car wielding a machete and cut him. The two men did not know each other.

"He swung at me, and I grabbed the blade, he was swinging at my face, he pulled the blade back and that's when my thumb started dangling," said Sharma. "Luckily thanks be to God I had strangers who called 911."

Case dismissed in July

Court documents show Srivastava was ordered to have a mental evaluation and found competent to stand trial, but prosecutors confirm the case was dismissed in July.

"Had he been sent to jail last month, that family, that innocent family member would be alive right now," said Sharma. "That child did not deserve to lose a father, and that guy should be in prison. He should be in prison for the rest of his life."

On Friday, the 26-year-old suspect was allowed to hide his face in court a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed Doherty who had just dropped off his young son at Coolidge School.

Snehal Srivastava was arrested outside his home in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts on August 28, 2025. CBS Boston

"He was always just smiling and waving hi. It's truly heartbreaking for this neighborhood and this family," said neighbor Suda Gurung.

Before Srivastava was taken into police custody outside his graffiti-covered home, charging documents say Doherty saw him spray-painting graffiti on a path over Jordan Pond.

Argument before shooting

A witness also told police he saw the men arguing about a scooter before the suspect shot the victim several times. "I couldn't believe it, it's just crazy," said neighbor Richard Vuona.

Prosecutors say officers quickly recognized the defendant, because he has a long rap sheet dating back to 2015.

For the sake of public safety, Sharma hopes this time Srivastava stays behind bars.

"That evil person should be held accountable. There's no reason for him to be walking free ever again, he needs to be behind bars," said Sharma.

Srivastava was charged with armed assault with intent to murder and carrying a firearm without a license and held without bail until his next hearing September 12.