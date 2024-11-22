Shotgun shell and blank check for former homeowner left on Massachusetts porch, scaring current homeowner

CHELMSFORD - An alarming drop off to a Chelmsford, Massachusetts home was caught on camera, as a person left a blank check and a shotgun shell on the porch. The check belonged to someone who used to live there.

Intended for previous homeowner

Nervous, and feeling threatened, the current homeowner called police. She said she and her husband bought the house seven years ago and the previous homeowner occasionally uses her address for mailings, leading to confusion and concern. She said they often get mailings from MassHealth, the Lowell Police Department, lawyers and banks for the previous homeowner.

A shotgun shell left on a woman's porch in Chelmsford with a blank check. CBS Boston

WBZ-TV is keeping the current homeowner's name and address hidden for safety reasons.

"It is a little bit unsettling"

"It is a little bit unsettling," the current owner told WBZ-TV. "I feel like I have to make sure my doors are locked, and I'm kind of looking out the window every now and then just to see if someone else is going to come in."

The drop off happened in broad daylight at 10:30 in the morning last Friday. The person leaving showed up in a black pickup truck, and was dressed to avoid detection.

"They had a mask on, I think their hood and gloves on, so you really didn't even see their face," described the homeowner.

Chelmsford Police are continuing to investigate, but they do tell us, the matter could be related to a larger ongoing issue with the previous owner. The current homeowner said a detective came and questioned them and left with the check and shotgun shell.