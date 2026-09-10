Shark bite confirmed in Martha's Vineyard beach incident that injured swimmer

A woman's injuries at a Martha's Vineyard beach in Massachusetts earlier this month came from a shark bite, an expert says.

On Sept. 1, Norton Point in Edgartown was closed for a report of a woman in her 20s who suffered a lower leg injury while swimming. The town said she had "wounds consistent with a bite from a marine animal."

She was taken to the hospital, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Greg Skomal, a shark expert with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, said that based on the size and pattern of the victim's wounds, it was likely a sandbar shark, also known as a brown shark, that bit her.

"This is the first, to my knowledge, unprovoked shark bite on the Vineyard," Skomal told The Martha's Vineyard Times.

He said sandbar sharks are "incredibly abundant" around Martha's Vineyard and they stay close to shore.

Sandbar sharks can grow up to 8 feet long and weigh up to 200 pounds. They are found from Cape Cod to Florida and eat fish, smaller sharks, octopus, squid, eels, rays, shrimp and crab.

A group of divers swim with a sandbar shark off Jupiter, Florida, on Feb. 24, 2024. JESUS OLARTE/AFP via Getty Images

The species is not known to attack humans, but Skomal said the woman may have been moving in a way that made the shark think she was a "potential prey item."

"There are areas where these sharks appear to be more prevalent, perhaps along the south side of the island, and just be mindful that they could be there," he told the newspaper. "But I don't think just in terms of the pure chance that this is likely to happen very frequently."