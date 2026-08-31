Swimming suspended at Martha's Vineyard beach after potential shark bite

A beach on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts is closed to swimming after a woman suffered a potential shark bite on Monday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to Norton Point in Edgartown at approximately 1:40 p.m. for a report of a swimmer who sustained an injury to her lower leg while in the water.

Edgartown Town Administrator James Hagerty said the woman in her twenties had "wounds consistent with a bite from a marine animal."

Emergency crews respond to Norton Point in Edgartown, Massachusetts for potential shark bite. Nicholas Vukota/MV Times.

"No shark or other marine animal was observed or confirmed in connection with the incident," Hagerty said in a press release. "Based upon the nature of the injuries, however, the wounds were considered consistent with a potential shark bite."

The woman was treated at the scene by Edgartown Fire and EMS and taken to the hospital for further treatment. Her injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Swimming at South Beach is suspended for several hours as a precaution while town personnel assess conditions.

"Beachgoers are reminded to remain aware of their surroundings while in the water and to comply with instructions from lifeguards and any posted beach advisories," Hagerty said.