Over half a dozen sharks seen on video near popular Maine beach in two days

More than half a dozen white sharks have been spotted close to shore in Scarborough, Maine over a 48-hour period, prompting warnings and increased monitoring near a popular beach.

The sightings have generated interest from both beachgoers and biologists. Scarborough Marine Resource Officer Daryen Granata said many of the sharks spotted in the area are juveniles, including one captured on video by a paddleboarder.

"Usually we'll see one or two [sharks] here and there. This is a large volume, larger than I've seen, and I've worked this area for 30-plus years," Granata said. "Five to seven, fairly good-sized sharks, probably six to eight feet. And then there were some drone videos of some larger ones. You know, 10-12 feet, but we're just keeping an eye on it."

Granata joined biologists on a boat to survey the waters near a popular sandbar at Pine Point Beach where the sharks have been spotted. The area is also frequently used by swimmers and people fishing from the water.

"We know it's a place where people recreationally fish in waist-deep water; they typically swim right there," Granata said. "They're right in an intertidal zone. At low tide, it's exposed. At high tide, there's 10 feet of water."

"We started flying aircrafts and drones, and making sure that we can keep track. And they've been there consistently for the last 48 hours," Granata added.

While it is not rare to see sharks along the New England coast this time of year, some less common sights are becoming more frequent. Like the volume of sharks in Maine and the variety, like the tiger shark, which was reeled in off the coast of Falmouth, Massachusetts, this week.

New England Aquarium adjunct scientist John Chisholm, who was with the crew aiming to tag sharks in Scarborough, said warmer water is making the region more hospitable to some sharks.

"[Tiger Sharks] were just coming up here occasionally. Now they're coming up here reliably year after year because the water temperature is hospitable to them," Chisholm said. "The waters in New England are warming faster than any other places in the ocean around the world."

"That's more like numbers we see down when we're tagging off of the Cape; the numbers were a little surprising," Chisholm said about the number of sharks seen in Maine. "But it's definitely not unusual for white sharks to be in this area this time of year.

Chisholm said the recent sightings are also a reminder that people entering the ocean are entering a wild environment.

"Be aware of your surroundings and prepare before you go to the beach because you're going into a wilderness area," Chisholm said.

At Pine Point Beach, beachgoer Mark Coleman said sharks are something he keeps in mind while visiting the coast.

"I don't want to get eaten, but no problem. Sharks are sharks; they'll stay out there, and I'll stay here, no worries," Coleman said.

For those who do choose to enter the water, experts recommend avoiding splashing, seals and schools of fish.

