Shark drags lifeguard underwater at popular Maine beach

A lifeguard was dragged underwater by a rescue device over the weekend at a Scarborough, Maine beach, according to Scarborough Police. It comes just days after more than half a dozen white sharks were caught on video swimming near popular beaches in the area over a 48-hour period.

The lifeguard was swimming at Scarborough Beach State Park around 1 p.m. with a rescue torpedo when one of the sharks grabbed it, dragging him around six feet underwater. Police said that the lifeguard was able to safely release himself from the rescue device and swim to safety.

A witness also saw the torpedo erupt around six to eight feet out of the water as the lifeguard swam to shore, according to police.

The lifeguard was not injured during the interaction with the animal but was "shaken up." Scarborough Beach

was shut down for around an hour after the incident, but has since reopened.

Biologists monitoring the area also believe that the number of sharks lingering in the area has grown to over a dozen. The white sharks are believed to be juveniles ranging in size from six to 12 feet.

No other shark interactions have been reported in the area, but police said that the encounter is "very consistent with other activity we have seen." The sharks have been seen near the sandbar and nearshore areas at Scarborough Beach and Higgins Beach.

New England Aquarium adjunct scientist John Chisholm explained that warmer waters are making New England more hospitable to some sharks. He said it isn't unusual to see sharks in the area at this time of year, but the number of white sharks is "surprising."

"That's more like numbers we see down when we're tagging off of the Cape," said Chisholm.

Experts recommend that anyone entering the ocean be aware that it is a wild environment and should avoid splashing, seals, and schools of fish. They also recommend avoiding swimming alone and listening to all lifeguard instructions.

The rising number of sharks is something that beachgoers are keeping in mind when they are heading to the coast.

"I don't want to get eaten, but no problem. Sharks are sharks; they'll stay out there, and I'll stay here, no worries," said Mark Coleman.

Biologists and officials will continue to monitor the area.

"The safety of residents and visitors remains our highest priority," Scarborough Police said.