Moulton's State of the Union guest is Massachusetts teen who was detained by ICE

When President Trump delivers his State of the Union address at the Capitol tonight, one of the guests in attendance will be a Massachusetts teenager who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last year.

Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton is bringing 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes da Silva of Milford as his guest. Gomes da Silva was arrested by ICE on his way to volleyball practice last May and held at an ICE facility in Burlington. ICE said after the incident that Gomes da Silva's father was their intended target, but they arrested the teenager because his student visa expired and he was in the country illegally.

A judge ordered Gomes da Silva released from ICE custody on $2,000 bond after nearly a week in detention. His lawyer, Robin Nice, said Gomes Da Silva's case is currently pending and will likely stay that way "for at least another two years."

"I invited Marcelo to join me at the State of the Union because his story captures what's broken in our immigration system right now," Moulton said in a statement. "He is exactly the kind of young person America should be investing in, not locking up."

Gomes da Silva said in a statement that "as an immigrant, being invited to the State of the Union is deeply meaningful."

"I'm proud to represent the strength, faith, and hard work of my community," he said.

Gomes da Silva's classmates held a walkout at Milford High School while he was detained, holding signs that said "Free Marcelo." After being released, Gomes Da Silva spoke out against conditions at the detention center, saying he only ate crackers for lunch and dinner, and slept on a concrete floor.

"Nobody should be in here," Gomes da Silva said. "Most people in there are all workers. They all got caught going to work. These people have families."

ICE has said that the Burlington facility is equipped for short-term stays, and said detainees "are given ample food, regular access to phones, showers and legal representation as well as medical care when needed."

Moulton is challenging Sen. Ed Markey in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary this year. Markey is one of dozens of Democrats boycotting Trump's address. The senator is instead bringing Gladys Vega, CEO of immigrant services group La Colaborativa, to a "People's State of the Union" on the National Mall.