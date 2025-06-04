Milford teen detained by ICE had expired student visa. Attorney says renewal can be overwhelming.

Students at Stacey Middle School rallied in support of Marcelo Gomes, an 18-year-old Milford High School student who was arrested by ICE agents over the weekend while on his way to volleyball practice.

Hundreds of students gathered outside of the school and chanted "Free Marcelo."

Gomes, who was in the United States on an expired student visa, has become the focal point of a growing conversation in Milford surrounding immigration policy and enforcement.

Community members say his arrest has sent shockwaves through the town and raised concerns over how undocumented immigrants are treated.

Now, some of his closest friends are speaking out about the type of person he is.

Marcelo Gomes Gomes family photo

"Every single day at school, at volleyball, wherever he went - he had a smile on his face and was always looking to uplift others," said Ava Merill, a friend of Gomes.

His best friend and neighbor, Tyler Neuman, described Gomes as someone who pushed himself academically and socially.

"He started taking APs, he started getting more and more involved," Neuman said. "I just watched him progress and progress. Not only become a better athlete, but a better drummer, a better friend, and a better student."

Visa renewal process

The case has also raised questions over the student visa process and why many immigrants let their visas expire.

Immigration attorney Kailin Wu explained that the renewal process is often times overwhelming, particularly due to fears of detention.

"They're being much more proactive about if you show up and you do not have proper status and you are subject to mandatory detention, they will call ICE," Wu said. "I think that's also sparking a lot of fear in people. When you do get that interview notice, some people are just choosing not to show up for it because they fear being detained."

Wu added that individuals with expired visas may face penalties when trying to renew, including triggering bans on visas of three to ten years depending on the length of unlawful presence in the country. He advises that anyone nearing the end of a visa seek out an immigration attorney to help them navigate the process.

As Gomes remains in ICE custody, students and community members in Milford continue to advocate on his behalf. Many argue that the teen, known for his positive energy and dedication, does not deserve to be detained.