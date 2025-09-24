Will ICE facility in Burlington, Massachusetts have higher security for protests after Dallas shooting?

Will the shooting at an ICE facility in Texas lead to more security at Massachusetts facilities?

Protesters gather outside of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Burlington, Massachusetts, every week. But one former agent thinks that security should be increased in the wake of a shooting at a Texas ICE building.

The protesters, who hold a weekly demonstration outside the facility, said the protests have remained peaceful. Those in attendance Wednesday said they did not notice any additional security at the facility despite a recent shooting outside an ICE building in Dallas.

Demonstrations outside ICE facility

"This is not a gun-toting crowd, so I don't know who it was that opened fire in Dallas, but this isn't that type of crowd here," said protester Lee Webster. "I feel comfortable here, I feel safe."

The Burlington demonstrations have remained peaceful, and protesters believe the calm presence is why security remained the same on Wednesday.

"We've got people from different faith communities, we've got elected officials, it's always been peaceful," said protester Michael Anderson. "It's basically simply exercising First Amendment rights on public rights of way."

Will Dallas shooting prompt changes?

Former Homeland Security Agent Bruce Foucart said the incident will likely prompt changes in security measures at ICE facilities nationwide.

"In urban areas, they're going to have to show more diligence than what they've shown, and I'm talking about ICE folks," Foucart said. He added that the Burlington facility could also face changes to its operations.

"I do believe that ICE will have to reassess their physical security at these locations, I'm sure they're already putting plans in place," Foucart said. "So I do believe that the Burlington facility is already thinking about it so that their officers and the detainees aren't putting their lives in danger."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the shooting in Dallas, where bullet casings with anti-ICE messages were recovered, should serve as a wake-up call.