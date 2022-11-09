Watch CBS News
If you're getting the 'blahs,' you might need some light

By Mallika Marshall, MD

CBS Boston

BOSTON - Already starting to feel "blah" after setting your clocks back last weekend? Experts are shining a light on an inexpensive way to boost your mood.

For many people, this time of year is the start of seasonal affective disorder. Shorter days and longer nights can trigger mood changes and fatigue. Some people just feel sluggish while others have difficulty functioning. But experts at Northwestern Medicine say some might benefit from investing in a so-called "happy lamp," a device that provides artificial light. It's recommended that you start by using the lightbox in the afternoon or evening for 30 minutes a day. 

There are guidelines on how large the lightbox should be and how far you should sit from it, so do your research and talk to your doctor before you begin.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

