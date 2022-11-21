Scott Zolak refutes gloomy report on David Andrews' injury

BOSTON -- In his first game back after missing two games, David Andrews suffered a leg injury that looked extremely painful and forced him out of the game late in the first quarter. After the game, a report suggested that Andrews may be done for the season.

A day later though, broadcaster Scott Zolak indicated that may not be the case.

On 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand, Zolak said Ian Rapoport's report was "a bad report," according to NESN's Dakota Randall.

Zolak has gotten the impression that not only is Andrews not done for the year ... but he may be able to play on a short week on Thursday night in Minnesota.

Zolak also said: "I wouldn't rule him out for Thursday. Wouldn't surprise me with this guy. ... I bet he'll be ruled 'day-to-day.' " — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) November 21, 2022

That is certainly critical news for a Patriots offensive line that cannot afford to lose a player like Andrews again.

On Monday morning, Bill Belichick was asked if he had any update on Andrews' status, but the head coach said that players had not entered the facility yet.

Even if Andrews isn't quite ready on a short week, the Patriots will certainly need Andrews at center for the home stretch of the season if they hope to make another run at the postseason.

The Patriots won't be practicing on Monday, but with the Thursday game coming up, they will be releasing an estimated practice report, which will list which players likely would have or would have not participated in practice if it had been held. That ought to offer some further clarity on Andrews' situation.