Report: David Andrews' thigh injury could be season-ending

BOSTON -- David Andrews had to miss the Patriots' two games before the bye, and he was eager to get back on the field for the Patriots' first game after their bye week on Sunday.

That return was short-lived, though, as the captain suffered an injury late in the first quarter. And a report indicates it could be a long-term issue.

On a screen pass to the left side, Andrews was out in front of Rhamondre Stevenson as a lead blocker. It wasn't instantly clear what happened, but Andrews stayed down after the play, and he was clearly dealing with some type of lower-body injury.

Andrews was tended to by the training staff before being helped to the sideline, where he remained doubled over in pain.

After a brief exam on the sideline, Andrews was taken to the locker room, needing assistance to get there.

James Ferentz -- who filled in during Andrews' previous absence -- stepped in to replace Andrews once again.

The Patriots officially announced Andrews' issue as a thigh injury, with a status of questionable to return. After halftime though, Andrews was downgraded to out.

Isaiah Wynn -- who started this game at left tackle -- also suffered a foot injury during the same drive that Andrews was hurt. Wynn, too, was downgraded to out at the start of the second half.

And after the game, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Andrews "is feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season." Rapoport added that further testing is needed for a full diagnosis, but "good news is not expected."