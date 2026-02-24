School closings in Massachusetts for Wednesday, February 25

Though many school districts in Massachusetts are reopening on Wednesday for the first time following a blizzard that hammered much of the state, that is not the case for all districts with some closed for a third straight day.

Some of the hardest hit communities in the state saw more than three feet of snow to some cities and towns and more than 200,000 customers remained without power in Massachusetts as of Tuesday afternoon.

There is also the possibility of several inches of snow Wednesday during the morning commute.

All New Hampshire public schools are closed this week for winter break. Boston is among the cities in Massachusetts that will reopen on Wednesday.

Below is the latest list of school closings and delays in the area.

The list displays all public schools in alphabetical order, followed by private schools and then colleges and universities.