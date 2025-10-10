Savannah Bananas to play at Gillette Stadium for first time in 2026

The Savannah Bananas will return to Massachusetts in 2026, and for the first time, they're going to play at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The Bananas, who have basically become the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, will play two games at the home of the New England Patriots on August 28th and 29th as part of their world tour.

They'll play the Loco Beach Coconuts, one of six teams that are a part of the new Banana Ball Championship League.

Demand for tickets is expected to be high. You can join a ticket lottery on their website through October 31.

"Joining the list does not guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place approximately two months before the games for a chance to purchase tickets and selected fans will then have the opportunity to purchase available tickets," a Gillette Stadium spokesperson said in the announcement.

Banana Ball has grown enormously across the country the last few years.

The Bananas played their first game in Massachusetts back in August of 2023 at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton.

Less than a year later, they played a sold out game at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Bananas returned to Fenway last July for two more games.

If you can't see them at Gillette Stadium in 2026, the Bananas will also play three games in Manchester, New Hampshire on June 18, 19 and 20. For tickets, you have to enter the same lottery.